Over 8 lakh people in Faridabad pledge to help increase voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls

April 08, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - FARIDABAD

More than eight lakh people gathered in various establishments, including schools, colleges, industries, offices, anganwadi centres, Panchayat ghars, and public spaces, here on Monday and took pledge to ensure maximum voter turnout during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the adults pledged to exercise their franchise, school children vowed to encourage their families and communities to vote.

Only 62% people had cast their votes in Faridabad parliamentary constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha election, with urban areas recording a meagre 57% turnout.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh, spearheading the campaign, said the awareness drive in the district saw significant participation from industrial workers and employees as well. He said five lakh industrial workers pledged to vote on May 25, the day of polling in Haryana. Children from government and private schools in the district also joined the campaign.

Additionally, 33,000 auto drivers, 19,000 women from self-help groups, over 20,000 employees from various departments, including the police department, 1,200 anganwadi workers, and 1,200 Accredited Social Health Activists were also part of the campaign.

Initially conceived to be held at a few specific locations, the campaign gradually expanded to encompass various industries, schools, colleges, auto drivers, women’s groups, and other segments of society, said Mr. Singh, adding that as a result, an impressive 8.5 lakh individuals actively participated in the campaign.

