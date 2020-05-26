Over 445 Delhi police personnel infected

NEW DELHI

26 May 2020 00:24 IST

CP reviews health status of policemen

Over 445 Delhi police personnel have been found infected with the COVID-19 that include four SHOs and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The officer added that in a meeting, Commissioner of Police (CP) S.N. Shrivastava reviewed the health status of police personnel. He reviewed the trend of cases reported in different units and directed all the Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to personally visit all the police stations/units and ensure that all the health-related protocols are maintained properly. He said circulars had been issued in this regard to all district DCPs.

In the meeting, after Mr. Shrivastava was informed that the number or containment zones were increasing, he said that joint CPs and district DCPs should take up the matter with the authorities concerned to reduce the size of containment zones so that they could be covered effectively.

There were reports regarding police stations barring entry of PCR and traffic staff to access barracks in police stations as the staff fear outbreak of COVID-19 at police stations.

After the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officers, a fresh set of instructions were passed to all police stations ensuring access to traffic and police control room unit staffers to use barracks but it was mentioned that there should be social distancing and regular sanitisation.

Mr. Shrivastava also reviewed the health status of infected policemen. He said that Joint CPs should share the list of panel of doctors with all concerned so that the services of these doctors may be utilised for briefing and counselling of police staff who required medical advice.

Isolation facility

Mr. Shrivastava was also informed that a place had been arranged in South district for keeping asymptomatic policemen under isolation who have been permitted by doctors to stay at home.