Over 35,500 take COVID-19vaccine in city

New Delhi

09 March 2021 00:36 IST

239 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths reported

A total of 35,738 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Monday and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed 239 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total to 6,41,340. The death toll rose to 10,924 with three more fatalities reported in a single day.

Of the total cases, 6,28,686 people have recovered and there are 1,730 active cases.

