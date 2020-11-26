‘Over 300 policemen have donated plasma to COVID-19 patients’

New Delhi

Delhi Police says some of them donated plasma multiple times

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that over 300 police personnel have donated plasma for COVID-19 treatment.

Some of them have donated plasma more than once, the department said.

Head Constable Krishan Kumar, 42, who is currently posted at Kapashera police station in South-West district, donated plasma not just once, but five times.

Mr. Kumar had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1 and got admitted in a hospital within five days of getting tested, after his health deteriorated. He was discharged from the hospital on May 19. He went on to donate plasma for the first time on May 28, within 10 days of recovery.

“My colleague’s wife was suffering from COVID-19. She was in a serious condition and required a plasma donor. I had just recovered then. I was weak and I was a little afraid too, but then when I was battling the virus, my seniors and colleagues stood by my side. It inspired me and I went ahead with the donation,” he said.

“It is my duty to serve people. So whenever there was a requirement or urgency, I went ahead with it,” Mr. Kumar added.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said that right from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, police personnel were not only required to maintain law and order during the lockdown but were also on their toes as frontline warriors in curbing the pandemic.

‘High risk’

While performing their duties, officers and subordinates of Delhi Police were at high risk. Out of 6,937 infected personnel, 6,089 have recovered and 822 are yet to recover, he said, adding that 26 succumbed to the virus.

“A large number of Delhi Police officers and subordinates, after recovering from COVID-19, have gone beyond the call of duty to save lives of other COVID-19 patients. They donated plasma to their colleagues, family, friends and even unknown people in Delhi and adjoining States of Uttar Pradesh. and Haryana,” said the senior police officer.

According to police data, till Monday, more than 300 police personnel have donated plasma to several COVID-19 patients, who were mostly senior citizens.

Donations

Of the total plasma donated, 82 were for their colleagues, 107 for family members and friends, while 134 were donated to unknown people, said the police.