Over 30 policemen in hospital or isolation

NEW DELHI

15 April 2021 01:01 IST

Police chief reviews curfew enforcement

As the city continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi police have also seen a spike in infections in the force.

A total of 8,048 personnel have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The recovery rate, however, is impressive, as 7,706 personnel have recovered and resumed their duty. “We have lost 36 men in the fight against COVID-19. The policemen who died were carrying out their responsibilities during the fight to contain the pandemic,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer added that around 36 personnel are either undergoing treatment at hospital or are under home quarantine.

On Tuesday night, the Delhi Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava took a tour across Delhi to review enforcement of curfew

He checked markets, religious places, busy road pickets and movement of essential vehicles. He also interacted with field functionaries and advised them to maintain personal safety while enforcing COVID-19 protocol, the officials said.

Till Wednesday, a total of 2,044 cases have been registered under the IPC, in addition to preventive action against 18,329 people for defying night curfew orders.