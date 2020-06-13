Over 2,000 cases for second day in a row

new delhi

L-G empowers officials to levy fine for violating COVID-19 norms

As many as 2,134 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 38,958, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day in the city, and the second consecutive day more than 2,000 cases have been reported. Also, 57 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,271.

Of the total cases, 14,945 people have recovered and there are 22,742 active cases.

Also, 5,776 new tests were done, which is less than 5,947 as per Friday’s bulletin. Of the total 9,714 beds in COVID-19 treatment facilities, 4,265 are vacant.

There are now 241 containment zones in the city.

Fine for violating norms

Meanwhile, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has empowers officials of Delhi's Health Department, DMs, SDMs, as well as Sub-Inspectors and above of Delhi Police to impose fines on people violating COVID-19 norms.

For first offence, the fine will be ₹500; ₹1,000 penalty will be levied for repeating offences such as non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing face mask in public/work places, spitting in public places and consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco, etc. in public places. If the fine is not paid on the spot, action under Section 188 of IPC will be taken

Increasing beds

To increase beds for COVID-19 treatment, the Delhi government on Saturday ordered nursing homes with 10-49 beds to convert into COVID-19 nursing centres.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has allowed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to restart its COVID-19 testing facility, the hospital said on Saturday.

On June 3, the Delhi government has ordered the private hospital to stop RT-PCR sampling for COVID-19 testing for allegedly not using the RT-PCR app for collecting samples. On June 5, an FIR was registered against the hospital on the basis of a complaint by a Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department official, for the same.

Seven other labs were also told to stop testing. All of them were allowed to restart operations by June 9.