Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

19 December 2020 04:07 IST

The city recorded 1,418 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Friday, taking the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 6,14,775, according to a health bulletin released by the government.

In the same period, 37 people died due to the virus and 2,160 recovered. The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 10,219 and total number of recoveries at 5,93,137.

The number of active cases stands at 11,419. The bulletin said 88,400 tests were conducted here with a positivity rate of 1.60%. Out of the total tests, 48,180 were RT-PCR tests and 40,220 were rapid antigen tests. This is the fourth consecutive day when the positivity rate has remained below 2%.

The city at present has 6,276 containment zones.