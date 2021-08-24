Over 10 cobras rescued in 48 hours: NGO

NEW DELHI

24 August 2021 00:29 IST

With heavy rain lashing the city, the incidents of snakes straying into homes, schools and temples have increased in the past 48 hours. The Wildlife SOS’s 24-hour helpline received over 10 calls to rescue cobras from various parts of the Capital.

The NGO said all the calls were responded to and the snakes rescued are currently under observation at their transit facility.

It said a four-foot-long cobra was found at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya in Mandir Marg. The snake had coiled up below a desk in the main office when a school staff spotted it.

In another incident, a cobra was found at in the kitchen in a house at Ambedkar Colony.

Another cobra was found in a small temple built in Bagdola Village, Dwarka. Some of the cobras, the NGO said, went from a relaxed state to a defensive state.

Kartick Satyanarayan from Wildlife SOS said reptile rescue calls have become a common occurrence during the monsoon season.

However, a cobra rescue call needs to be handled with extreme precaution since they are one of the four venomous snakes found in India.