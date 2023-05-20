Ordinance on transfers: AAP cries foul; BJP says move important for nation’s image

May 20, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the Centre’s ordinance, which gives the Lieutenant-Governor the final say on the postings and transfers of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government, an act of “treachery”. However, BJP’s Delhi unit welcomed the move, saying it was necessary for the country’s image.

The ordinance effectively reverses the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment on the issue of services that gave the elected regime the power to wield control over the Delhi government officials.

‘Act of a loser’

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who had argued the case on behalf of the AAP government in the apex court, said the ordinance “will have to be closely examined”.

However, he termed it “the act of a bad, poor and graceless loser. [I am] doubtful if constitutional principles can be diluted by ordinances/acts.”

Senior AAP leader and Education Minister Atishi said the ordinance shows that the BJP-ruled Centre is “afraid of [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal and the Supreme Court”.

“The Supreme Court had ruled that the elected government should have the power to take decisions. However, the Centre has brought this ordinance out of fear of sharing power with the Arvind Kejriwal government,” the Minister said.

She added that the ordinance aims to ensure that Mr. Kejriwal, whose party won over 90% of the Assembly seats in the last election, cannot run the city.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the ordinance shows that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a dictator, who has proved again that he does not believe in democracy, Supreme Court or the Constitution”.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Supreme Court gave that power to Arvind Kejriwal ji as per the Constitution, but the Centre snatched it through treachery. The nation will remember this forever,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the CM remarked, “Rumours are going around about an ordinance that would reverse the SC judgment.”

“If such an ordinance were introduced, it would be a betrayal of the trust of Delhi’s citizens and the entire country,” he said after a meeting with the L-G.

‘Arbitrary governance’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “Ambassadors of every country of the world live in the Capital. The administrative misadventures that take place here tarnish the country’s image all over the world.”

“The corruption of this government has already embarrassed Delhi. Moreover, in the last week, the Kejriwal government tried to defame the city’s administration and behave arbitrarily,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

