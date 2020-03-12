Online portal told to pay ₹11K for defective mobile phone

NEW DELHI

Portal failed to redress the grievance of the buyer

A district consumer disputes redressal forum here has directed e-commerce platform Flipkart to compensate a complainant by paying over ₹11,000 for delivering a defective mobile handset and failing to redress the grievance.

Holding the online portal deficient in services, the consumer panel said, “We hold the opposite party [Flipkart] guilty of deficiency in service as it has failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that it had indeed taken any concrete steps for reverse pickup of the subject mobile phone from the complainant or took any measures or resolutions or steps to redress the grievance of the complainant except filing a cryptic written statement to wriggle out of liability.”

The directions came when the forum was hearing a complaint moved by city resident Deepansh Aggarwal who contended that a handset bought by him for his uncle turned out to be defective. It was also alleged that the online portal failed to get the handset picked up despite the complainant generating a request for return or replacement.

While noting that the portal had accepted the fact that an alternative number was provided to it by the complainant, the consumer panel observed, “The opposite party has failed to place any cogent evidence by way of e-mail correspondence or otherwise of alleged four attempts made by it for having the subject mobile picked up since there is no such to this effect.”