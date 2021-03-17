One held for killing man in Adarsh Nagar

17 March 2021 01:15 IST

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the accused, Rajnish (21), has been arrested. The victim has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Azadpur.

On Monday, the police received information that Suresh, who has sustained a bullet injury was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought. A murder case was registered. During probe, with the help of technical surveillance, the accused was identified and arrested. Rajnish had an old enmity with Suresh and he along with his accomplices wanted to take revenge, the police said.

Similar incident

In another incident, a chartered accountant was shot dead by unidentified men in Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Anil Aggarwal, resident of Majlis Park. Manhunt is on for the accused.