Delhi

One dead, two hurt as bus hits two-wheeler

Staff Reporter NEW DELHI 27 April 2021 00:06 IST
Updated: 27 April 2021 00:06 IST

A speeding cluster bus rammed into a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday morning, leaving a 55-year-old man dead and two others injured, the police said.

After receiving information about the accident around 8 a.m., the police reached Subhash Nagar and found three men lying on the road, an officer said.

One of them was dead and the two others – Rajan (32) and Hansa (40) – were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

Advertising
Advertising

The deceased was identified as Mandeep Singh (55), a resident of Pratap Nagar.

The bus driver, Azad (29), was arrested and a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered, Additional DCP (West) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

Comments
More In Delhi
Read more...