One arrested for cheating mobile phone shopkeepers

NEW DELHI

05 December 2021 00:08 IST

He showed fake payment screenshots

A 25-year-old man was arrested for cheating mobile phone shopkeepers on the pretext of purchasing phone by showing fake screenshots of payment, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Central) Shweta Singh Chauhan said that the accused has been identified as Hemant Vashisht, resident of Faridabad in Haryana.

The police said that a case was registered on Thursday at cyber police station in Central district. Mohsin Khan, a shopkeeper at Rajinder Nagar, told the police that in August, a customer had come to his shop to purchase a mobile phone. The customer wished to make his payment through online mode and showed a screenshot of the payment. Later, the shopkeeper found that no payment was made by the person and that the screenshot showed to him was fake, the police said.

The mobile phone user was identified as Aslam, resident of Ramesh Nagar. He said that he had purchased the phone from a shop at Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh. Later, the shopkeeper, Sunil Kumar, from whom Aslam bought the mobile was examined. He said that an unknown man had sold him the mobile phone.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Vashisht who came to the shopkeeper at Gaffar Market to sell another new mobile phone which he had obtained using the same modus operandi, the police said.

The police said that the accused is a commerce graduate from Allahabad University and currently working as property dealer in Faridabad. He used to cheat people by showing fake screenshots of payment for expensive mobile phones and later sold those mobile phones to others, Ms. Chauhan said.