Officer succumbs to virus

NEW DELHI

26 July 2020 00:00 IST

A 53-year-old Delhi Police officer posted in East District passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday, the police said, adding that he was undergoing treatment for over 10 days.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Head Constable Satyanarayan who was posted in Madhu Vihar police station. “He tested positive on July 13 and was sent to Akhshardham Covid Care Centre but his condition worsened and he was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital the same night,” the officer said. The police said that Satyanarayan was a patient of blood pressure, diabetes managed on insulin and also had two stents in his heart. “To manage his blood sugar level, he was shifted to the ICU and his condition improved. He was also given plasma treatment,” the officer said. However, he was tested on Thursday and his report came positive again and breathed his last at Lok Nayak Hospital around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The police said that the officer used to reside in Bhajanpura and is survived by his wife and two sons.

