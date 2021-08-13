North body rolls back licence fee hike after pressure: AAP

New Delhi

13 August 2021 00:20 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has rolled back its “unjust” order to raise licence fees after pressure from the AAP.

“More than 5 lakh traders participated in a signature campaign launched by the AAP against rising trade and factory licence fees and put pressure on North body to take the order back,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

The AAP leader said that because of the increase in the licence fees, many factory owners and traders approached the party.

“Today it makes me happy to share that Delhi’s people have won. Delhi’s factory owners, shopkeepers, and traders have won. Because of their signatures and because of the Aam Aadmi Party’s strong stance on this matter, yesterday, the North Corporation in its Standing Committee has taken back its decision of increasing the trade and factory licence fees,” Ms. Atishi said.

She said that just like the North body, the SDMC and EDMC should also take their decisions on the issue. “Many factory owners, shopkeepers, and traders who have already submitted this hiked licence fee, it is important to give them a refund,” she added.