Delhi

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested from Meerut

Videograb of post by @zoo_bear.
The Hindu Bureau Ghaziabad August 09, 2022 14:54 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 14:57 IST

Four days after he allegedly assaulted and abused a fellow female resident of a Noida society, local politician Shrikant Tyagi was nabbed by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on August 9.

“Tyagi was arrested from Meerut where he was hiding at a close friend’s house. Tyagi and three others have been arrested from Meerut. They are being brought to Noida by our team,” Alok Singh Commissioner of Noida Police confirmed.

The arrest has come after Noida police detained Mr. Tyagi’s wife for the second time in 48 hours. A GST team also reached the shops run by Mr. Tyagi in the Bhangel market of Noida.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Tyagi absconded after the Friday incident where he could be seen heckling a female resident of Omaxe Grande society for questioning him over allegedly encroaching the common area by planting palm trees. In a video he could be heard saying, “If you touch my plants, I will touch you.” On August 8, a bulldozer of the Noida Authority brought down the illegal structure amid cheers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Tyagi described himself as a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on social media but the ruling party distanced itself from him. On Tuesday, a photo of Mr. Tyagi with former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya surfaced on social media. Mr. Maurya had switched to the Samajwadi Party before the Assembly polls.

BJP MLA Atul Garg commented Mr. Maurya brought Mr. Tyagi to the BJP as part of his “dowry” when he shifted from Bahujan Samaj Party to the BJP. Mr. Maurya claimed he had never met Mr. Tyagi alone and that it was a courtesy meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
arrest
Delhi
Read more...