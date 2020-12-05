‘No licence issued under land pooling policy’

NEW Delhi

DDA urges homebuyers not to invest in fraudulent schemes

In view of fraudulent cases where developers and promoters mislead homebuyers into investing in the Land Pooling Policy (LPP), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday reiterated that it has not issued any licence or approval to housing projects in any zone under the policy.

“It is informed that DDA at present is inviting online applications from the landowners for expressing willingness to participate in the land pooling scheme in five zones falling in 95 urbanised villages having 109 sectors. A sector would qualify for the next step of implementation of scheme if minimum 70% contiguous land is made available through pooling and all the landowners form a consortium on the issue of notice by DDA,” the urban body said.

It added: “Any person interested or being promised any land or apartments under any land pooling scheme must go through the instructions and details about the DDA’s Land Pooling Policy so as to safeguard public interest and avoid any trap.”

The DDA also urged homebuyers, who have invested in “fraudulent land pooling schemes”, to approach the Delhi Police Economic Offence Wing and file complaints against fraudsters.