No COVID-19 death reportedin the Capital

NEW DELHI

19 July 2021 04:44 IST

The Capital recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The last time the Capital had zero deaths was on March 2. The number of new cases added was 51 after 71,546 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.07%.

There are currently 592 active cases in the Capital, of which 203 are under home isolation. The total number of cases since the pandemic began has climbed to 14,35,529 and the total fatalities stand at 25,027.

According to the bulletin, the Capital has less than a day’s stock of COVID-19 vaccines left as of Sunday morning. There are 72,240 doses of Covishield remaining, of which 60,000 doses were added on July 17, the bulletin said. There are 2,05,630 doses of Covaxin available but due to irregular delivery cycles, only 20% of stocks can be used for first dose.