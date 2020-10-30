No action against seniors, Head Constable tells CP

NEW DELHI

‘Cases were lodged against my sons’

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police, a Head Constable posted in the Police Control Room unit has alleged that low-rank officials face several issues while sharing grievances against other officials on the force.

The Head Constable claimed to have written over a hundred requests and complaint letters against several officers over the last eight years. “In 2012, I saved a boy from being harassed by a local goon. I took him to the police station concerned and helped him submit a complaint. Following that, the officials who were involved with the goon told him about how I helped. Since then, the goon and the officials have been after my life,” he said.

A case under POCSO Act was registered against the Head Constable’s son (22-year-old then) in 2012. He was acquitted in 2019. Another case on charges of criminal intimidation and intending to insult the modesty of a woman was registered against the policeman and two other sons. The case is yet to conclude. Additionally, two departmental inquiries were initiated against the Head Constable in the past few years.

In his letter on October 27, the policeman alleged that if a complainant approached senior officers regarding an issue against another official, no action is taken. He alleged that false status reports into complaints are filed and if the official approaches a court for justice, he would have invested all his savings by the time he gets it.

In September, a vigilance inquiry was initiated into the complaint given by the Head Constable.