Nine arrested for rioting

New Delhi

06 November 2021 01:59 IST

Nine people were arrested in a case of rioting in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Tuesday night, the police said, adding that there was no communal angle to the incident.

A senior police officer said they received information about one Allah Rakha being involved in bootlegging. When a team reached to conduct a raid, it was pelted stones at, the officer alleged.

“Nine people, including Allah Rakha and three Hindus, were arrested,” the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.