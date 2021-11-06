DelhiNew Delhi 06 November 2021 01:59 IST
Nine arrested for rioting
Nine people were arrested in a case of rioting in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Tuesday night, the police said, adding that there was no communal angle to the incident.
A senior police officer said they received information about one Allah Rakha being involved in bootlegging. When a team reached to conduct a raid, it was pelted stones at, the officer alleged.
“Nine people, including Allah Rakha and three Hindus, were arrested,” the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.
