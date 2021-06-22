NGT modifies order on Najafgarh lake

NEW DELHI

22 June 2021 05:17 IST

Bench raises need for field survey to ascertain status of water quality

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday modified an earlier order pertaining to the Najafgarh lake and raised the need for a field survey to ascertain the status of the water quality.

Remove encroachment

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel further directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to coordinate with departments concerned and ensure removal of encroachment, prevent entry of untreated sewage into the lake and take remedial action.

Advertising

Advertising

“Needless to say, the water quality of the lake is the index of pollution level. There is need for field survey to find out ground status of the water quality. Information available on the flora fauna of water body including a study of CPCB [Central Pollution Control Board] carried out in 2003 can also be utilised. Peri-urban areas of Delhi, Haryana towns and settlements around are the possible cause of endangering the lake,” the Bench said.