NGT forms panel to probe ‘operation of slaughterhouse’

NEW DELHI

04 September 2021 03:43 IST

Committee to file report within 3 months

Following a plea seeking action against the operation of a slaughterhouse in Ghazipur, the National Green Tribunal constituted a committee to submit a report on the same.

The committee will comprise officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and district authorities, the Tribunal said.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the DPCC and the CPCB will be the nodal agencies for coordination and compliance with the order. The Bench directed the committee to convene its first meeting within two weeks and conduct an inspection of the site. The committee was also asked to interact with stakeholders and furnish a report within three months.

