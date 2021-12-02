NGO owner, daughter molested, attacked

NEW DELHI

02 December 2021 01:13 IST

Accused were sent by AAP MLA, says complainant; two women arrested

A 38-year-old NGO owner and her daughter were thrashed and molested by six persons, including two women, in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on November 19, she told the police, adding that the accused were sent by an AAP MLA.

A video of the incident caught on CCTV has surfaced in which the woman can be seen parking her car near her residence in Shalimar Bagh — along with her daughter and her friend. two women can be seen coming from a park and attacking the complainant’s daughter after which two men come with sticks and thrash the woman. All six of them then flee from the spot.

In the FIR, the victim stated that she — along with her daughter and her friend had just returned after meeting a friend when the incident happened. She told the police that the women who attacked her daughter also snatched her phone before beating her. The victim identified all the persons who attacked them and said that they also tried to snatch her jewellery. The woman said that the men molested her.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the woman, the accused were sent by AAP MLA from Shalimar Bagh — Vanadana Kumari — and a male identified as Ravi Sharma. She also said that the MLA misbehaved with her on November 15 and was one the two accused women there.Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR under Section 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (molestation), 354B (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing), 379 (theft), 509 (insult modesty of woman) and 34 (common intention).

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani said they have arrested two women, identified as Megha, 22, and Neha, 20, in the case.

Efforts on to nab others

“Efforts are being made to arrest the two men who are seen in the CCTV footage and their NBW proceedings have already been initiated. The court has directed not to take any coercive action against the remaining two persons, mentioned in the complaint, till further orders,” Ms. Rangnani said, adding that further investigation is under way.

When contacted, AAP MLA Bandana Kumari said, “I’m in no way connected to them or the incident. The police have not yet reached out to me.”