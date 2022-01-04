Newly opened park in west Delhi a hit with visitors

New Delhi

04 January 2022 01:45 IST

Bharat Darshan Park houses replicas of monuments

Since it was opened to the public on December 26, the Bharat Darshan Park in west Delhi has seen a massive response, generating ₹24.81 lakh in ticket sales, according to the data provided by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

On January 2, the SDMC sold 5,726 tickets which generated ₹7.28 lakh, while the park witnessed 6,307 visitors and generated ₹8.14 lakh in ticket sales on January 1.

The park was constructed by the SDMC over 22 months in an area spanning across 8.5 acres, which houses replicas of 21 monuments from across the country, including the likes of the Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial Hall and Mysore Palace, using 350 metric tonnes of waste material.

Previously, SDMC officials highlighted that the park would serve as a “good source of revenue” for the civic body with the ticket prices for adults costing ₹100 during the day, and ₹150 in the evenings; the ticket prices for children below the age of 12 stand at ₹50 and ₹75 respectively.

SDMC’s Director of Horticulture, Alok Singh, said that COVID-19 protocols are being maintained at the park and “no sitting is allowed”.

“The park has a massive open space along with a 1 km-long pathway which allows room for distancing and minimising crowding. The reason for the people turning up in huge numbers is because the city has limited open spaces. The ticket counters close at 7 p.m., due to the ongoing night curfew,” he said.

Parking proposal

Responding to the notion of limited parking provisions at the park, a senior SDMC official said that two proposals for the construction of puzzle parkings — at sites near the park — will be presented at the civic body’s next Standing Committee meeting.

“There is a vacant land located next to a crematorium near the park which will be converted into a puzzle parking which can house 250 vehicles. at a cost of ₹32 crore. Apart from this, we have two biomethanation plants located near the park. The proposal is to relocate these plants and convert the space into a puzzle parking for 200 vehicles . The estimated cost of this project is ₹34 crore and both parkings will be based on the Lajpat Nagar model,” he said.

Previously, a senior SDMC official said that 17 more replicas of Indian monuments will be added in the second phase of the project. He said the replicas will be of monuments that are lesser-known. Responding to the notion of the provision of a walking track, children’s play area and other public amenities at the park, the senior official said that these provisions will be a part of the project’s second phase.

The senior official added that the proposal to construct 17 more monuments along with food courts and other public amenities, in the second phase of the Bharat Darshan Park, was rejected previously.

“Our current priority is to make ample provisions for parking for visitors at the park. Apart from this, there is another proposal for constructing a 200-vehicle puzzle parking at Club Road, Punjabi Bagh. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 2,500 square meters of land for this project which will also have a commercial component and will be built on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model,” the senior official said.