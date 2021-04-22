New COVID-19 cases dip as tests fall by 9%

New Delhi

22 April 2021 00:55 IST

249 COVID-19-related deaths, 24,638 new cases

The Capital reported 249 COVID-19-related deaths and 24,638 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The total number of deaths went up to 12,887 and cases to 9,30,179.

A total of 78,768 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said, which is less than Tuesday’s by 8.96%. Last week, on many more than one lakh tests were done in a day.

The positivity of new cases was 31.28%, which means more than 31 out of 100 people taking the test are now COVID-19 positive.

Of the total cases, 8,31,928 people have recovered and there are 85,364 active cases.

A total of 49,461 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 20,097 beds for COVID-19 treatment, 88.1% were occupied at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, as per a government website. Many hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Burari Hospital, did not have a single vacant bed.