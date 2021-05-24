New cases below 2,000 mark for first time since March 31

NEW DELHI

24 May 2021 00:41 IST

Deaths recorded below 200; currently 27,610 active cases in city

For the first time since March 31, the number of new COVID cases in the Capital came down below the 2,000 mark with 1,649 cases being recorded on Sunday.

It was also for the second day in a row that the number of deaths stayed below the 200 mark with the city witnessing 189 deaths in 24 hours. The health bulletin said 68,043 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 2.42%. There are currently 27,610 active cases, of which 15,844 are in home isolation.

On Saturday, there were 31,308 active cases, of which 18,060 were under home isolation.

The decrease in the number of cases happened gradually over the past week with Delhi recording 2,260 cases on Saturday, 3,009 on Friday, 3,231 on Thursday and 3,846 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths has also been falling steadily with 182 on Saturday, 252 on Friday, 232 on Thursday and 235 on Wednesday.

The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,16,868 with 23,202 deaths and 13,66,065 recoveries.

The health bulletin added in 24 hours, 64,319 beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which 44,752 had received their first dose.

The government on Friday had announced that due to shortage of vaccines, the drive for those in the 18-44 age group would stop temporarily from May 24.