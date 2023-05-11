Neighbour arrested for molesting two minor sisters in Chhawla

May 11, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - New Delhi

A 51-year-old man has been arrested from south-west Delhi’s Chhawla for allegedly molesting two minor sisters, the police said on Wednesday.

An officer said the incident was reported on Tuesday by one of the victims, 12, identifying her neighbour Ajay as the accused.

He added that Ajay had molested the girls three-four times in the last month-and-a-half.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Hardha Vardhan said the girl had put a hand-written note in a complaint box in her school under the Chhawla police station jurisdiction.

Such boxes are installed in over 400 schools in Dwarka district under Delhi Police’s community policing initiative ‘Operation Nirbheek’ and its personnel regularly inspect the complaints received.

“The victim was contacted through the school and counselled,” the DCP said.

He added that a case under IPC Section 355 as well as the POCSO Act was registered at the police station and the accused arrested soon after.

