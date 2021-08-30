Nearly 4.13 lakh register for 70K seats in DU

NEW DELHI

The first cut-off list is expected on October 1; admissions to begin on October 4

With one day left for Delhi University’s undergraduate registration portal to shut, DU has already seen over 4.13 lakh aspirants registering for the various courses for the 70,000 seats that are on offer.

Out of the total number of registrations, around 2.14 lakh have completed the payment process as on Friday, according to officials. Even though the registration process is set to close on August 31, the first cut-off list is expected on October 1. Officials said that students who are set to reappear for their board examinations in September will be allowed to update their marks before the cut-offs are declared.

Pinki Sharma, DU’s Dean of Admissions, said: “We have to see finally how many complete the entire registration process by making the required payment. That will be our base for the number of students. While the schedule for all the cut-off lists is yet to be approved, the first cut-off list will be declared on October 1. This is being done so that students who are appearing for their boards in September have time to update their marks on the portal.”

Due to a high number of students receiving above 95% in their Class 12 board results, the cut-offs are likely to see a spike, according to officials. The CBSE itself saw over 70,000 students scoring above 95% while in 2020, over 38,000 students had scored above 95%.

High cut-off mark

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had set a 100% cut-off for three courses including Psychology, Economics and Political Science. “The high marks received by students in their board examinations is bound to have an effect on the cut-off marks. The total number of students applying will also play a factor in determining the degree of how much higher the cut-offs will go. The final deliberations can begin only once the registration process closes,” said the principal of a South Campus college.

Data provided by Delhi University had shown that in the first two weeks of registration, over 1.21 lakh students from the CBSE board had registered to the university. According to the data, over 8,300 students had registered under the ECA (Extra-Curricular Activities) category and 5,187 registrations were recorded under the sports category.

No trials

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, trials will not be held by the university this year and admissions will be based on certificates of previous years. Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of Admission in the varsity had earlier announced that the best three certificates from the last four years will be considered.

“This modification has been brought to ensure that students who were unable to participate in events last year due to the pandemic are also able to upload their three best certificates. This will give students a wider chance. They can upload certificated dated between May 1, 2017, and April 30 this year,” a senior official said.

There are around 27 sports-listed and 14 categories under the ECA quota in the university, according to officials. The registration process for undergraduate admission to the various courses began on August 1. Apart from selected UG courses for which the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), admission to all other courses will be based on merit.

Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics are some of the undergraduate courses for which the DUET will be conducted.

Following the declaration of the first cut-off list, admissions to the various merit-based undergraduate courses in the university are expected to begin from October 4.