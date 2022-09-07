NDMC passes resolution to rename Rajpath to Kartavya Path

NDMC officials said that the stretch from Netaji Statue at India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be known as “Kartavya Path”

Muneef Khan
September 07, 2022 14:42 IST

MoS for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi with NDMC Chaiman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla (right) and member Satish Upadhyay at a press conference after a council meeting on renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on September 7 | Photo Credit: PTI

In a special council meeting on Wednesday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) passed a resolution to rename Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns to Kartavya Path, said Union Minister, and NDMC member, Meenakshi Lekhi. 

Ms. Lekhi added that the change came into effect “immediately” after the council’s meeting.

A senior official at Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said that vinyl films will be pasted on signages in 14 locations, highlighting the renaming.

File photo of the 2022 Republic Day parade in progress at the Rajpath, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

“The work will be completed before the inauguration of the revamped Central Vista Avenue, which is scheduled for tomorrow,” said the senior CPWD official.

Referring to the renaming of the iconic stretch, Ms. Lekhi said that the name “Rajpath” reflected a “colonial mindset”, which had to be done away with since “India adopted a democratic system after independence”.

According to NDMC officials, a request for the renaming was received in a letter, dated September 1, from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

