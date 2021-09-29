NCRTC begins assembling special spans for ‘challenging sections’ of RRTS corridor

New Delhi

29 September 2021 01:50 IST

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun assembling Special Spans for “challenging sections” of the RRTS corridor.

NCRTC is implementing the RRTS corridor connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar and Meerut; of this 82 km long corridor, a total of 70 km is elevated and 12 km is underground.

Most of the elevated stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will pass through the median of the Delhi Meerut road (erstwhile NH-58) and densely populated areas which have heavy traffic movement as well, the NCRTC stated.

“To construct the elevated viaduct of the RRTS corridor, NCRTC is erecting piers generally at an average distance of 34 meters [approximately]. Post this, these piers are being joined by pre-cast segments with the help of launching gantries to construct a RRTS viaduct span,” the NCRTC said.

“However, maintaining this distance between piers is not practically possible in some complex areas where the corridor is set to cross over rivers, bridges, rail crossings, metro corridors, expressways, or other such existing public infrastructure. Also, the maximum length of standard spans used to connect these piers is approximately 37 meters,” it also stated.

What are Special Spans?

To connect piers in such areas and congested zones, according to the NCRTC, Special Spans are being used. Special Spans are mammoth civil structures having beams made of structural steel.

The NCRTC stated it is building Special Spans made of structural steel at a factory which are then transported to the sites on trailers during the night to avoid any bunch up of traffic and assembled in a systematic way with help of specialized cranes.

“The size and structure of these steel spans are designed aesthetically in advance, in-line with the overall requirements of construction, installation, and usage,” the NCRTC stated.

“NCRTC is establishing two such Special Spans, between Sahibabad to Ghaziabad, with customised shape, elevation, design, and weight,” it added.