National-level kabaddi player accuses coach of rape, blackmail; FIR registered

February 07, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Monday said that they are searching for an absconding coach, who allegedly raped a national-level kabaddi player and blackmailed her by threatening to leak her private photographs on social media.

A senior officer said action is being taken after the 27-year-old victim had last week filed a complaint at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

Her statement has been recorded before a court under Section 164 (magistrate recording a confession or statement) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he added.

According to the complaint, in 2012, the victim came into contact with the accused Jogender when he was training her for a kabaddi competition in Hiran Kudna near west Delhi’s Mundka.

In March 2015, the accused raped the victim and tried to intimidate her, the complaint added.

“Later, in 2018, the accused forced her to share a part of her winnings from an national competition. She subsequently transferred ₹43.5 lakh to his bank account,” the officer said. “When the victim got married in 2021, he started blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos on social media,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the accused.