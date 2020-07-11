Naidu advises DU to review ECA decision

New Delhi

11 July 2020 01:15 IST

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday advised Delhi University to review its decision scrapping the extracurricular activities quota and restore the system.

Mr. Naidu, also the Chancellor of the university, made the recommendation after receiving multiple requests on the issue from artists and members of the Parliament, a statement from his office read. He recommended the continuation of the present quota system by earmarking seats for talented artists at a meeting with the university’s pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean of colleges on Friday.

