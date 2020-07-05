More spells of rain likely in the Capital

NEW DELHI

05 July 2020 23:01 IST

Heavy overnight showers lashed the Capital on Sunday bringing some relief from the heat. The day remained cloudy but did not witness rain.

The Met department said that the city received 34.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 48.6 mm, 38.2 mm, 46.6 mm and 35.2 mm rainfall receptively.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees below normal for the season and the minimum at 22.2 degrees — six degrees cooler than normal.

Forecast for Monday

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely to continue on Tuesday as well.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places also on Wednesday, the Met department said.