Mock drill causes panic outside National Media Centre

NEW DELHI

05 April 2021 13:05 IST

It was held to check alertness of security personnel, says CISF PRO.

There was panic outside the National Media Centre (NMC) at Raisina Road here after a ‘suspicious bag’ was found on a footpath.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of security at the NMC, swung into action. A team comprising a bomb disposal squad, dog squad and an Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Delhi Police reached the sport.

The CISF PRO confirmed that it was a mock drill exercise, conducted to check the alertness of security personnel and their response time. A report will be prepared and submitted for further reference.

The Delhi Police refused to comment on the incident.