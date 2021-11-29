Minor girl raped by stepfather

New Delhi

29 November 2021 00:34 IST

Efforts on to nab the accused

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather at her home in Chirag Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a case under POCSO has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station after they received a complaint on November 27.

According to the complaint, the minor stayed at an institution in Dehradun that catered to children from poor families.

“The victim came to her rented house in Chirag Delhi for a vacation from June to August this year where her mother and stepfather were residing. Further, it was alleged that during her stay, her stepfather repeatedly raped her,” the DCP said. A case under Sections of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.