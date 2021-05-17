Minister visits children’s homes in city

New Delhi

17 May 2021 22:26 IST

Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday visited various children's homes in the Nirmal Chhaya campus for inspection.

These have a total capacity of 290 but currently accommodate around 90 girls; the Minister also inspected the kitchen to check the quality of food, the government said, adding that he gave special attention to the nutrition of girls at the home.

“I am very happy to know that girls are not only given accommodation here, but the staff here is focussed on the all-round development of all the girls. They are also given special training for seeking employment...,” he said.

