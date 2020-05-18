Migrants being herded like cattle: Delhi Cong. chief

NEW DELHI

Anil Kumar visits isolation centres in Patparganj Assembly Constituency

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, a day after an FIR was filed against him for not following lockdown order in east Delhi, said that his resolve to serve poor migrant workers cannot be broken by the police.

Mr. Kumar on Monday visited isolation centres at West and East Vinod Nagar in Patparganj Assembly constituency and said that migrant workers were herded like cattle without adhering to the lockdown rules like social distancing, personal hygiene and sanitised living conditions.

‘Govt. hiding failures’

“The Delhi government wants to keep migrant workers out of sight to cover up its utter failures in addressing the plight of these poor people,” Mr. Kumar alleged. He said that that due to overcrowding the workers have spilled over from the isolation centres on to the streets, with pregnant women lying near overflowing muck from dirty toilets, which was a serious threat to their lives. “The road from Press Apartments to Mangalam Hospital has been blocked by the Delhi government so that the pitiable condition of the migrant workers at the isolation centres could be hidden from the people and the media,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

The Delhi Congress chief was visiting the area to offer food and refreshments to migrant workers, he said.