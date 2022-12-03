MCD polls: redrawn ward boundaries in Okhla fuel allegations of ‘politically motivated’ manipulations

December 03, 2022 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The Okhla Assembly constituency, which earlier comprised five municipal wards, has not seen any change in the number after the recent delimitation exercise. However, the redrawing of boundaries of four wards — Sarita Vihar, Zakir Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave and Madanpur Khadar West — has made Congress leaders and former Aam Aadmi Party councillors suspect that “religious identity” of the residents may have played a role in the process.

The Hindu analysed the enumeration block (EB) data and individual maps of the wards in the constituency from the 2016 and 2022 delimitation reports.

The findings show a population of 26,495 — from areas including Noor Nagar, Johri Farm, Haji Colony and Sarita Vihar Pocket-E — was shifted from the Sarita Vihar ward to the other three wards.

Similarly, a population of 11,756 — that includes areas of Khizrabad village and Madanpur Khadar village — was shifted from the Zakir Nagar and Madanpur Khadar West wards to the Sarita Vihar ward.

It is difficult to pin down the EB data to the individual voter’s identity, however, according to local police authorities and political leaders from the Congress and AAP, the areas shifted out of the Sarita Vihar ward were predominantly Muslim, with a few areas having a mix of religious identities.

The areas shifted into the Sarita Vihar ward comprise a Hindu majority population, and a few with a population of mixed religious identity, they added.

‘Raised objections’

Former councillor from the Abul Fazal Enclave ward, AAP’s Wajid Khan, who is contesting again from the ward, said that he previously raised objections in connection with the change in ward boundaries with the delimitation committee.

“These points were raised during the time provided for suggestions and objections to the draft delimitation report. Despite the total number of wards in Okhla remaining the same, the boundaries of the wards were altered. However, our objections were not taken into account in the final report,” said Mr. Khan

A cursory look at the Sarita Vihar ward shows that it now comprises a Hindu majority population, which, according to senior Congress leader Chattar Singh, may lead to the BJP securing the seat in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

In the 2017 civic polls, the Congress emerged victorious from the Sarita Vihar and Zakir Nagar wards, while AAP followed as runner-up. AAP won the Abul Fazal Enclave ward where the Congress was the runner-up. The BJP managed to secure only two of the five wards in the constituency — Madanpur Khadar-West and Madanpur Khadar-East.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev headed the three-member commission that executed the delimitation exercise. The Hindu sought a response from Mr. Dev on the changes in the ward boundaries but did not receive any.

‘Gerrymandering’

Mr. Singh termed the changes “gerrymandering” — a process of manipulating boundaries to favour a single party — adding that the delimitation exercise was “politically motivated”.

He said the changes were not limited only to the wards under the Okhla constituency, but could be observed in wards falling under the Mustafabad constituency in north-east Delhi and Badli in north-west Delhi, among others.

All five wards in the Okhla constituency now comprise a population that is far from the average population per ward (as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines) — 65,679 — and the permissible deviation of plus or minus 10% from this figure. The permissible upper limit of the population per ward is 72,246 and the lower is 59,111.

The delimitation exercise of 2022 and was carried out based on the 2011 Census figures and was executed to reduce the total number of wards in the city from 272 to 250.

“The Muslim population has now been consolidated into the Zakir Nagar and Abul Fazal Enclave wards. This includes the population that earlier fell in areas under the Sarita Vihar ward; their votes had a significant impact on our previous victory from there. The BJP, which is confident about securing Madanpur Khadar East and West wards, may also benefit from the reorganisation of the population on religious lines in the Sarita Vihar ward,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Singh’s observations are similar to those raised by the Congress’ Delhi unit, which filed a petition in the High Court in October, challenging the final delimitation report and seeking a fresh exercise.

“I do not feel that the changed boundaries will benefit the BJP in the Sarita Vihar ward because AAP has a strong connection with the voters there. The only change is that there are now three wards with a Hindu majority population and the boundaries have been redrawn in a weird manner,” said Mr. Khan.

A closer look at the ward map of Sarita Vihar and the EB data shows that the Haji Colony area, with a population of 3,341, has been shifted to the Zakir Nagar ward; the portion joining the two ends of the Sarita Vihar ward passes through the Gaffar Manzil area, which is close to the boundary of the Okhla Assembly constituency.

Responding to the comments made by AAP and Congress leaders, Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra termed them “baseless”.

He said the BJP had also raised issues in connection to the delimitation report, over the mismatch in the population size per ward.

“If we had such power to manipulate ward boundaries, why would we limit it to the Okhla constituency? These allegations are baseless, this show their frustration ahead of the civic polls, in which we will win over 150 seats,” said Mr. Malhotra.

Centre’s guidelines

According to guidelines for the delimitation exercise issued by the Centre, the boundary of a ward shall not cross the boundary of the Assembly constituency it falls under.

A deviation of plus or minus 10% from the average population is permissible, but this limit has been crossed with the delimitation committee carving out wards with a population as low as 40,467 (Kanjhawala) and as high as 88,878 (in Mayur Vihar Phase 1).

“If the MHA has laid down the guidelines which state the upper and lower limit of the population per ward, then it is strange that they have approved a report in which the population has crossed these limits. This requires an explanation at the very least,” said Jagdeep S. Chhokar, a founding member of the Association for Democratic Reforms.

