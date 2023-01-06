ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Mayoral elections postponed after clashes erupt between AAP and BJP

January 06, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The AAP councillors and MLAs protested over the alderman and not the elected representatives being administered oath first.

The Hindu Bureau

AAP and BJP councillors clash during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi on January 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mayoral elections at the first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been postponed after clashes erupted between AAP and BJP councillors. A senior MCD official said that a new date will be announced but the timeline remains unclear.

Chaos ensued during the first meeting as AAP councillors and MLAs raised slogans and entered the Well when Mr. Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen.

The AAP councillors and MLAs protested over the alderman and not the elected representatives being administered oath first.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal. Amid the chaos, both sides also alleged manhandling by the opposite camp.

The meeting began with Mr. Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor.

After Mr. Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

In the melee, the oathtaking was stopped and the meeting disrupted as the AAP councillors stood on the tables, including those of the presiding officer. The BJP councillors also gathered around and exchanged heated words with their AAP counterparts.

"The House was adjourned for one hour. Four aldermen took their oaths. We will resume the meeting soon and the rest of the aldermen will take their oaths first," Mr. Sharma told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US