Manish Sisodia tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

New Delhi

29 September 2020 18:04 IST

‘He does not have any fever and his oxygen levels are fine, but he has post-COVID tiredness,’ an Aam Aadmi Party source said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was discharged from a private hospital in the city on Tuesday after he tested negative for COVID-19.

"He does not have any fever and his oxygen levels are fine, but he has post-COVID tiredness," an Aam Aadmi Party source said.

Mr. Sisodia had tested positive for the virus on September 14 and later he was also diagnosed with dengue.

Advertising

Advertising