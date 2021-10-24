Man stabbed to death while resisting robbery bid

NEW DELHI

A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death when he resisted a robbery in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Friday night, the police said.

No arrests have been made so far. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the victim has been identified as Manoj, an electrician who resided in West Patel Nagar.

The police said they received a call around 10 p.m. wherein the caller said that his brother-in-law had been stabbed. By the time the police reached the spot, Manoj had been taken to a hospital. He was further shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead due to a stab injury on his left abdomen.

Manoj’s family said that he was on his way home and had only covered a few metres from his employer’s shop when three persons attacked him and tried to rob him. When he resisted, the three accused stabbed him, robbed him and fled. A person nearby identified Manoj and called the shop owner who reportedly took him to the hospital.

The police have registered a complaint in the matter and an investigation is on to ascertain the motive. Technical and local enquiry is under way to identify and nab the accused, Ms. Chauhan said.