Man stabbed to death for talking to neighbour’s daughter

NEW DELHI

18 January 2022 23:56 IST

A 26-year-old youth was stabbed to death in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area by his neighbours for talking to their daughter despite the family’s objection, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that the victim has been identified as Salman, a resident of Trilokpuri, and the accused have been identified as Fardeen alias Addu, his sister Fareena and mother Nazma.

Police said that a case on charges of murder has been registered and the two accused women have been arrested while teams are looking for absconding accused.

Salman’s mother Maksuma told the police that before Salman’s marriage, he and their neighbour Heena, Fardeen’s sister, used to talk to each other — which both the families objected to. On Tuesday night, Heena called Salman near her house and the two were talking when Heena’s sister Fareena saw them and started shouting.

“She immediately called her brother Fardeen who came with a few more men and started abusing Salman. Fareena and her mother Nazma then instigated Fardeen to ‘finish Salman’s game’,” the police added. The accused then stabbed Salman with a knife.

Salman’s mother began screaming on seeing the incident and Fardeen and his associates fled the spot. With the help of another person, she took Salman to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.