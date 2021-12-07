Man nabbed for printing pirated copies of NCERT books

NEW DELHI

07 December 2021 00:43 IST

Months after a factory owner was arrested, a 25-year-old man has been nabbed for printing pirated copies of NCERT books and later selling them through online platforms, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said the accused has been identified as Abhishek Sachdeva, a resident of Shahdara and mastermind of pirated NCERT books racket, who was arrested on Saturday.

The police said that the arrest of Sachdeva was made on the basis of the disclosure of printing press owner Manoj Jain who was arrested after a raid at his printing unit in Outer Delhi’s Mandoli in September.

“During interrogation, Jain had dicslosed that he was printing pirated books of NCERT on behalf of his acquaintance Abhishek Sachdeva who had supplied the paper and material to him for printing books,” the DCP said.

Mr. Deo said that around 5,000 pirated books and printed material of NCERT valued at approximately ₹35 lakh were recovered along with printing paper with watermark of NCERT and latest offset printing machines during the raid.

The police said that Sachdeva’s father was into the business of selling NCERT books and after his death due to cancer, he decided to order for printed pirated books to earn quick money to make up for the financial constraints. He used to sell these books online to customers, the police added.