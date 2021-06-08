Man kills wife, found dead

NEW DELHI

08 June 2021 23:40 IST

A 56-year-old man allegedly killed his wife before taking his own life on Tuesday morning in north-east Delhi's Karawal Nagar, the police said.

They said a note has been recovered. The police said the couple’s son had called the police to inform them about the incident.

On reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying dead in a pool of blood. The man died by hanging.

During probe it was found that the woman was undergoing treatment for mental illness. The bodies have been shifted to mortuary for post-mortem. FIR registered and further probe under way, an officer added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.