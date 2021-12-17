Man killed by friend over card game

New Delhi

17 December 2021 01:50 IST

The Delhi police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly beating his friend to death with a rod after a tussle over playing cards in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, officials said on Thursday.

Police have identified the accused as Dharmendra Singh and the deceased as Deepu (30).

As per police, both the accused and deceased were playing cards in their tempo following which they had an argument over the game. However, they were separated by their friends, but Singh came back with a rod and thrashed Deepu to death by hitting him three to four times after which he fled the spot.

