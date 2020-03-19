Suspected coronavirus patient jumps to death from Safdarjung Hospital

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 02:32 IST

A 23-year-old man, who was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the IGI Airport after he was suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19, jumped off the hospital building, police said on Wednesday.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. “The nodal officer informed that the man was admitted on Wednesday at 9 p.m. as a suspected coronavirus patient from IGI Airport,” said an officer. Initial inquiry revealed that he was a resident of Punjab. He landed at the Delhi airport from Sydney.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health; telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.

