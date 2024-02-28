Man jumps in front of moving metro train, dies 

February 28, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Train services were delayed for around 30 minutes on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Wednesday after a passenger allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Udyog Bhawan station, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

“A male passenger jumped in front of an approaching train at Udyog Bhawan Metro station. The body was retrieved and sent to the nearest hospital and Delhi Metro Rail Police was also apprised,” said a senior DMRC official.

Metro officials said the incident happened at 11.30 a.m. “A mobile number has been retrieved from his pocket and we are probing the incident,” added a metro police officer.

According to Delhi Police, the victim was a 39-year-old man who was diagnosed with cancer. “The victim’s wife told us that he had been recently diagnosed with cancer and was not being able to work due to his health complications. He was under a lot of mental duress,” said a senior officer.

The victim is a resident of Delhi’s Mukundpur area and had been working as daily wage labourer. The police at present are investigating the matter under Section 174 of the CrPc (unnatural death) and awaiting the post-mortem report of the deceased.

According to DMRC officials, the train services were affected between 11.30 and 12.04 p.m. “The train services were briefly regulated during this period and normal train movement was restored at 12.04 p.m.,” he added.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

