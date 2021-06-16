Man held under anti-conversion law, rape charge

Noida

The Greater Noida police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old woman’s live-in partner over allegations of rape and coercing her into changing her religion for marriage, officials said.

The accused, who has been arrested by officials of the Bisrakh police station, has been booked under the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, among other charges, they said.

“Accused Murtaza alias Mritunjay, 33, is from Moradabad district in western U.P. and had been living in a rented accommodation in Bisrakh. The accused and the complainant were in a live-in relationship,” a police spokesperson said.

Insisted on marriage

“When the woman insisted on marriage, the man forced her for religious conversion. She approached us with allegations of rape and forced conversion attempt,” the spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the FIR was lodged on June 14 and the man was arrested the very next day.

The FIR also invokes Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust).

Further legal proceedings have been initiated and will be completed soon, DCP Shukla added.

The woman claimed she worked in a pharmaceutical company where in 2019 she met the accused who was referred to as “Mrityunjay” by colleagues.

After they started living together, the woman happened to see the accused’s Aadhaar card, which allegedly mentioned his name as ‘Murtaza’. When confronted, the man allegedly threatened and blackmailed her.