Man held for duping Army men with ‘housing scam’

Around 17 victims cheated of ₹88 lakh

Delhi Police arrested a man who allegedly duped several Army personnel after enrolling them in an NGO on the pretext of providing them affordable houses in Delhi, said a police officer on Wednesday.

The police said that Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police registered an FIR after Havaldar Chandan Kumar filed a complaint.

It was alleged that he, along with 16 other victims had been cheated by Sainik Welfare Organisation (SWO) India Ltd., Dwarka, New Delhi, for over ₹88 lakh.

Mr. Kumar told that the accused Saroj Rana showed them a rosy picture about the Bokaro project and assured that the company was an NGO for the benefit of Army personnel and it was not working for any profits. The accused asked the investors to deposit money in the account of SWO India Ltd.

The NGO provided allocation letter-cum-agreement on receipt of total amount, but it neither provided the plots nor did they return their money. It was later found that the alleged company didn’t have land and requisite sanction from the authority concerned.

During investigation, it was found that Rakesh Rana induced and gave false representation to the Army personnel that the whole project was of 20 acre land and the land had been purchased with necessary approvals from competent authorities.