Man confesses to killing wife in front of children

NEW DELHI

01 August 2021 00:52 IST

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in front of their children in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Saturday, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Sameer who allegedly stabbed his wife Shabana to death.

The police said that a PCR call was received at 7.47 a.m. stating that a man had stabbed his wife with a knife. Shabana had been taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sameer went to the police station along with a bloodstained knife and informed that he had killed his wife.

Based on the statement of the couple’s 21-year-old daughter who was witness to the crime, the police registered a case on charges of murder.

The accused allegedly told the police that his wife quarrelled with him over his drinking habit and for not doing any work. “She had also not allowed him to enter the house since the last one month. Therefore, he considered her responsible for his miserable life. To take revenge, he killed her,” Mr. Singh said.